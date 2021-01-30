Elon Musk takes on Dem’s Wall Street, & suddenly DoJ probes his SpaceX

Retail investors are taking short sellers to the cleaners at least for now, and Elon Musk is enjoying it all. As he’s enjoying it, suddenly, we find out the DoJ is probing SpaceX.

The Tesla CEO has been sparring with Wall Street bears for years. This week, he has leveraged Twitter TWTR -2.02% to help fuel the populist frenzy over GameStop Corp. GME 67.87% and other companies to stick it to the short sellers once more, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Here come the shorty apologists. Give them no respect. Get Shorty,” Mr. Musk tweeted Thursday to his more than 40 million followers.

On Wednesday, GameStop shares more than doubled after Mr. Musk tweeted “Gamestonk!!” the previous afternoon, linking to the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets. Stonk is a play on the word “stock.”

THEN CAME THE FEDS

Coincidentally, today, we learn that the Department of Justice is investigating Elon Musk’s SpaceX after it was accused of discriminating against non-U.S. citizens in its hiring process.

Court documents reveal that a non-U.S. citizen filed a complaint at the DOJ’s Immigrant and Employee Rights (IER) division alleging that Musk’s aerospace company discriminated against him based on his citizenship status, CNBC reported.

One non-US citizen? And that brings in the Feds who can’t find a coup whipping around them?

Is he illegal?

“The charge alleges that on or about March 10, 2020, during the Charging Party’s interview for the position of Technology Strategy Associate, SpaceX made inquiries about his citizenship status and ultimately failed to hire him for the position because he is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident,” DOJ attorney Lisa Sandoval wrote in a complaint filed Thursday.

This DoJ is corrupt and what’s worse is they don’t care what we think.

