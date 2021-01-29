Cuomo on nursing home deaths — ‘who cares…they died’

Andrew Cuomo was exposed by a new report from the Attorney General to have hidden the numbers of COV patients who died after having been shipped to nursing homes under his orders. The numbers are much higher than previously knows — 56% higher.

He has responded.

The media is ignoring it but the information is still getting out. Cuomo has been lying about who bears responsibility for the deaths in nursing homes. His latest is the worst. Cuomo is now trying to say, it doesn’t matter where they died. “Who cares…they died.” That’s his response.

This might remind you of Hillary’s famous quote.

“Was it because of a protest or was it because of guys out for a walk one night and decided they’d go kill some Americans,” Clinton said. “What difference – at this point, what difference does it make?”

He wants you to believe that it doesn’t make any difference where they died.

We do care where they died, Andrew, because your policy killed them with “tragic consequences” as Admiral Giroir said today on Newsmax.

Cuomo refuses to take responsibility but was quick to blame Donald Trump for killing thousands for which he was never to blame.

He claims New York is below average in nursing home deaths, but he’s the one who convinced the local blue state governors to do what he was doing. And they did.

Now, he seeks diversion in a heartless comment.

Watch:

We always assumed he didn’t care about the deaths of our loved ones. And today’s heartless comment confirms it. “Who cares. They died.” pic.twitter.com/O9LLz76PQB — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

