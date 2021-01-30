Woke Dalton school is worse than we thought

Dalton, the exclusive $54,000 a year prep school, is still not open for inschool learning. For $54,000 a year, the children get ZOOM classes. Parents are unhappy. They also object to anti-racism lessons in every class. They’d actually like their children to learn something for $54,000.

They certainly need to woke more. And then when they get more woke, they’ll be pushed even further into crazyland.

According to the Naked Dollar Blogspot last December, the staff came up with a manifesto, claiming there was racism at Dalton. More on that later.

Just when you think it can’t get crazier, it does. Meghan Kelly shared a letter from the parents. It seems they get “racist cop reenactments in science, decentering whiteness in art, learning about white supremacy in health,” and more.

Parents at Dalton Sch. fight back against “anti-racist” agenda: “Every class has had an obsessive focus on race & identity, “racist cop” reenactments in science, “de- centering whiteness” in art, learning about white supremacy in health…Many of us do not feel welcome any more.” pic.twitter.com/zCSc0ivRiY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 27, 2021

The teachers are really teaching anti-white racism, but somehow that escapes their notice. It’s the dangerous critical race theory that’s ruining our culture.

According to the Naked Dollar Blogspot, the wide-ranging faculty demands include:

Hiring 12 full-time diversity officers and multiple psychologists to support students “coping with race-based traumatic stress.”

Assigning a staffer dedicated to black students who have “complaints or face disciplinary action,” and a full-time advocate to help black kids “navigate a predominantly white institution.”

Paying the student debt of black staffers upon hiring them.

Requiring courses that focus on “Black liberation” and “challenges to white supremacy.” [Marxism]

Compensating any student of color who appears in Dalton promotional material.

Abolishing high-level academic courses by 2023 if the performance of black students is not on par with non-blacks.

Requiring “anti-racism” statements from all staffers.

Overhauling the entire curriculum, reading lists, and student plays to reflect diversity and social justice themes.

Divesting from companies that “criminalize or dehumanize” black people, including private prisons and tech firms that manufacture police equipment or weapons.

Donating 50 percent of all fundraising dollars to NYC public schools if Dalton is not representative of the city in terms of gender, race, socioeconomic background, and immigration status by 2025.

Dalton sees themselves as on the leading edge of progressivism and being called racist is what you would expect out of these idiotic ideologies.

