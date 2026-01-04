The Real Venezuelans Are Happy

The Venezuelan people have hope now. There will be a tough road ahead for Venezuela, and may it be blessed with courageous freedom-loving people.

While virtually every leftist politician on the planet has rushed to declare full support for dictator Nicolas Maduro…

…the Venezuelan people are out in the streets celebrating his downfall.

Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/1EMBZePle0

— The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) January 4, 2026