Elon Musk: These Millions Might Be Collecting Social Security

The highly transparent Elon Musk wants us to know how many dead people are getting Social Security. If you want to be shocked, this is it. Community notes allege this was solved in 2023, but why are they still listed? Hmmm.

Musk posted the numbers of people in each age group who are said to be still alive and collecting Social Security. If true, tens of millions are collecting when they shouldn’t be. I want all the cheats in prison. They are stealing from the elderly, disabled, and working people.

Bruh, if I wanted to rummage through random personal shit, I could have done that at PAYPAL. Hello??? Having tens of millions of people marked in Social Security as “ALIVE” when they are definitely dead is a HUGE problem. Obviously. Some of these people would have been alive… https://t.co/L17rSBR1Tb pic.twitter.com/6hBqAJ5TbF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

Social Security isn’t going broke. Money has been STOLEN in plain sight—every single month.

No oversight.

Elon Musk says it could be the largest financial scandal in American history. $100 billion annually funneled to individuals without traceable SSNs or identification numbers. pic.twitter.com/CdoTP5688E — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) February 17, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email