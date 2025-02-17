Elon Musk: These Millions Might Be Collecting Social Security

The highly transparent Elon Musk wants us to know how many dead people are getting Social Security. If you want to be shocked, this is it. Community notes allege this was solved in 2023, but why are they still listed? Hmmm.

Musk posted the numbers of people in each age group who are said to be still alive and collecting Social Security. If true, tens of millions are collecting when they shouldn’t be. I want all the cheats in prison. They are stealing from the elderly, disabled, and working people.


