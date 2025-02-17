Breaking: Federal Judge Declined to Stop Elon Musk & DOGE

Far-left Judge Chutkan of all people refused to halt Elon Musk and DOGE as they review the federal books. However, this could be temporary.

“A federal judge has just declined to issue an order halting Elon Musk and DOGE from accessing federal data and slashing personnel,” Harris Faulkner reported this afternoon.

“Attorneys general from 14 states are attempting to stop Musk and Doge from accessing data in seven federal agencies and from firing or putting on leave employees in those agencies. US District Court, Judge Chutkan just refused to issue a ruling from the bench, so at that point, she has not halted Musk and Doge from continuing their actions inside the seven agencies at issue here.”

Harris then asked a lawyer sitting with the Outnumbered panelists, “All right, two of the Supreme Court justices have subtly indicated that they would like to strike down the prevailing rule. It’s not statutory. Those two being Thomas and Kavanaugh, indicated in other decisions, they’d like to get rid of this rule that a single district court judge someplace in a country can issue a ruling that holds for the entire country.”

The attorney said, “It’s not what the Founding Fathers expected here, and it’s been gamed, and you know the right can do it too…”

