Elon Musk: “They Will Come for Your Homes,” Uh, No!

Elon Musk warned, “They will come for your homes.” Musk is right. Democrats already took over a school for a day in New York City to house migrants, and when they run out of hotels and floodplains, the next logical step is to confiscate property. In the meantime, Massachusetts politicians are asking people to take migrants in.

Yeah, no, I don’t think so. You first.

They had better not accept those invitations. There should be a limit to how much Democrats can make fools of fellow Democrats and Republicans they hate.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll asked residents to open their homes to unvetted, anonymous illegal migrants pouring into the state.

TAKE A HIKE, HEALEY

She wants people to “step up” in an “emergency,” one of their own making. They want to hurt residents at the expense of illegal foreigners.

They create the so-called emergency to bring in new Democrats, and they want residents to pay for them and take them in. They could be axe murderers or serial rapists.

“In recent months, demand has increased to levels that our emergency shelter system cannot keep up with, especially as the number of families leaving shelter has dwindled due to a lack of affordable housing options and barriers to securing work,” Maura Healey, the Democrat Massachusetts governor, said.

Healey noted that 1,800 families were currently residing in hotels and motels as demand for shelter had skyrocketed and that the state was investing over $45 million a month in migrant programs.

“If you have an extra room or suite in your home, please consider hosting a family,” Driscoll told citizens. “Safe housing and shelter is our most pressing need.”

“If you’re a local official, a college president, a business owner, or a faith leader with an available building or space in your community, please work with us to offer it as a shelter site. If you’re a hotel or motel owner, consider opening it up for emergency assistance,” she added.

“If you’re a landlord or property owner, we could use you too. Everyone has something they can offer.”

Let’s see how crazy Massachusetts Democrats really are.

The Massachusetts leaders have also asked for emergency work authorizations for them instead of deporting them.

New York’s mayor has previously forced some hotels to take in illegal crossers. How long before Americans are forced to take them in?

Prepare to say, NO!

This is what happens when you run out of hotel rooms. Soon, cities will run out of schools to vacate. Then they will come for your homes. https://t.co/MQ159OlOXc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

