If You’re a Psychopath, There Is a Job for You at the Clown World FAA

This is one way to destroy the airline industry or perhaps reduce the population by one fully occupied plane at a time. Hire psychopaths and people with low IQs. The FAA wants to hire the most handicapped people imaginable.

The FAA is looking to hire psychos and people who severely lack intelligence, and they are willing to lower the standards to do it.

The Federal Aviation Administration is actively recruiting workers who suffer “severe intellectual” disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions.

Fox News reported Pete Buttigieg’s handiwork a few hours ago. When he’s not working on imaginary racist highways, he’s busy pushing Marxism in the form of DEI throughout the FAA.

It’s hard to believe Americans have gone this insane over something as transparently evil as DEI.

Before planes started falling apart while in flight, we warned that the FAA was looking to hire staff with severe intellectual disabilities. Buttigieg made it clear this is where he was headed,. His father was a famous communist college professor.

Our strength is not our diversity and disunity; it’s our unity, and inclusion doesn’t mean leaving out the most qualified people.

The FAA claims diversity is necessary for safety and security. That’s bonkers.

This is how the FAA defines acceptable disabilities:

People with Disabilities

Individuals with targeted or “severe” disabilities are the most under-represented segment of the Federal workforce. The People with Disabilities Program ( PWD ) ensures that people with disabilities have equal Federal employment opportunities. The FAA actively recruits, hires, promotes, retains, develops and advances people with disabilities.

The FAA meets the goals of the PWD Program through a variety of practices:

Targeted Disabilities

Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring. They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism.

On-the-Spot Hiring

A non-competitive hiring method for filling vacancies with Veterans and/or individuals with disabilities. Managers can choose to fill an open position through the On-the-Spot hiring process given they provide the required documentation for doing so.

Reasonable Accommodation

Ensures that employees with disabilities have access to accommodations that suit their needs. This can include modifications made to existing facilities or special equipment.

