Donald Trump received two big endorsements on the eve of the Iowa caucus. One was from ormer presidential candidate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. The other is Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

“I’m here to do something that none of the other presidential primary candidates have done and that’s endorsed Donald J trump for the president of the United States of America.”

Marco Rubio, who has a difficult history with Donald Trump, endorsed him for the leadership he presented. Senator Rubio is putting personal conflicts aside and doing what he thinks is best for the country.

“When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us. I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created. It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!”

