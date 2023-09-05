Elon Musk to Sue The Anti-Defamation League for Defamation

Elon Musk is threatening to sue the anti-defamation league for defamation that has caused his platform to lose revenue. He claims that the [leftist] civil rights group has falsely accused X, formerly known as Twitter, of being anti-Semitic.

Musk says that the group is trying to “kill” his X social media platform, by “falsely accusing it and me of being anti-Semitic.”

In a series of posts, he said that advertising sales were down 60%, and “based on what we’ve heard from advertisers, ADL seems to be responsible for most of the revenue loss.”

He added, “it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the anti defamation league… oh the irony! “

Musk is also suing The [leftist] Center for Countering Digital Hate which claims they will “keep holding Twitter’s feet to the fire.”

The ADL has also falsely accused Tucker Carlson of anti-Semitism.

Our US advertising revenue is still down 60%, primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL (that’s what advertisers tell us), so they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2023

The ADL has gone far beyond its mission of stopping the defamation of Jewish people and securing justice and fairness for all. They now attack free speech and they get to decide who are the extremists, and conspiracy theorists.

For example, when Iceland was going to ban male circumcision, the ADL threatened to smear Iceland. The ADL has gone way out of their lane.

When Iceland was going to ban male circumcision, the ADL threatened to falsely smear Iceland: “Given that 28% of Iceland’s tourists came from North America in 2016, Iceland’s standing in the U.S. should be of great concern from an economic perspective. We are confident that the… pic.twitter.com/2BaLukzn8o — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 4, 2023

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2023

