Soros the Younger Has Plans to Defeat Donald Trump

Politico announced that Soros’s son Alexander will marshal the Open Society Institute against the former president in the upcoming election.

Open Society is a radical leftist organization posing as a charity. From the Politico report:

As someone who spends up to half their time working on the Continent and thinks former United States President Donald Trump — or at least someone with his isolationist and anti-European policies — will be the Republican nominee, I believe a MAGA-style Republican victory in next year’s U.S. presidential election could, in the end, be worse for the EU than for the U.S. Such an outcome will imperil European unity and undermine the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine.

We are adapting OSF to be able to respond to whatever scenarios might emerge, on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Open Society Institute is committed to Ukraine taking down Russia.

To begin with, there should be absolutely no doubt that we will continue to support our foundation in Ukraine. We are proud that the network of civil society groups it has assisted, with over $250 million since 2014, has played such an important role in Kyiv’s resilience in the face of Russia’s horrific war of aggression.

George Soros is accused of influencing the Orange Revolution in 2004 and the Maidan in Ukraine. He claims that he provides grants to many countries and did not influence the Orange Revolution. He admits to Maidan being in his “vision,” and that he has been involved in Ukraine and Russia for many years. He recently wrote an essay claiming the only way to save civilization is to defeat Putin.

There is little doubt he’s very influential and he is very far left.

