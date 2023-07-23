Twitter No Longer Exists! Elon Musk Is Rebranding, It’s “X”

Twitter no longer exists. It’s now “X.” His corporation “X” has merged with Twitter to become “X.” The trolls are all out bashing Elon Musk. They’re mostly just Elon haters.

So, no more Twitter.

Elon Musk announced that Twitter is undergoing a complete rebranding with a new name and logo.

Laura Loomer shared the court filing letting everyone know. Also, Elon sent a tweet suggesting a big change.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

On Sunday, he asked for help with the logo.

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

X-Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X-Holdings Corp. No publicly traded corporation owns 10% or more of the stock of X-Corp. or X-Holdings Corp.

Some changes will be announced sometime today.

It is a good letter. Musk compares it to art deco.

If X is closest in style to anything, it should, of course, be Art Deco — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

IT’S DEFINITE

BREAKING: Elon Musk asked in a @greg16676935420 space “Are you really changing the Twitter logo tomorrow?” Elon (While playing Diablo IV): “Yes” pic.twitter.com/u7Fr6vCJDA — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 23, 2023

LOOMER LET THE INFORMATION OUT

BREAKING: According to a recent court filing, Twitter is now “X”. “Twitter, Inc has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists.” pic.twitter.com/W42VwUEGMB — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 11, 2023

