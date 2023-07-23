Twitter No Longer Exists! Elon Musk Is Rebranding, It’s “X”

M Dowling
Twitter no longer exists. It’s now “X.” His corporation “X” has merged with Twitter to become “X.” The trolls are all out bashing Elon Musk. They’re mostly just Elon haters.

So, no more Twitter.

Elon Musk announced that Twitter is undergoing a complete rebranding with a new name and logo.

Laura Loomer shared the court filing letting everyone know. Also, Elon sent a tweet suggesting a big change.

On Sunday, he asked for help with the logo.

X-Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X-Holdings Corp. No publicly traded corporation owns 10% or more of the stock of X-Corp. or X-Holdings Corp.

Some changes will be announced sometime today.

It is a good letter. Musk compares it to art deco.

IT’S DEFINITE

LOOMER LET THE INFORMATION OUT


