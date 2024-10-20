Elon Musk Town Hall: $1M Prize & the “Future of America is at Stake”

Elon Musk awarded $1 million to a random person at his town hall event. The moment came when Musk announced that his America PAC would award $1 million daily to people who signed his petition in PA.

He will give $1 million every day to a person who signs his petition from now until the election.

BREAKING: Elon Musk awards $1M to a random person at his town hall event. The moment came as Musk announced how his @america PAC would be awarding $1M every day to people who sign his petition in PA. “I have a surprise for you, which is that we are going to be awarding a… pic.twitter.com/UiyvK7LyKV — AMERICANDREAM09 Jack Media ~DREAM (@JackMedia7) October 20, 2024

He told the audience it would be the last election if Harris wins. She is going to legalize all the millions who poured into the country.

Elon Musk finished his Pennsylvania Town Hall by saying this will be the LAST election if Kamala Harris wins because she will proceed to legalize all the millions of illegals she has imported and turn every state blue. “If there’s four more years of sort of the Kamala sort of… pic.twitter.com/nIgDRe4qWt — George (@BehizyTweets) October 17, 2024

The future of America is at stake. Most of the clips are from Harrisburg, PA, which took place yesterday.

Elon Musk is right. Speaking at his Town Hall event in Folsom, PA, Musk said: “I haven’t been politically active before. I’m politically active now, because I think the future of America and future of civilization is at stake.” pic.twitter.com/upbCVH27Ft — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 18, 2024

He’s very funny. Would his starship hit a shark? He had to do a study to determine if it would.

Elon Musk is HILARIOUS!! Who knew? “Honestly, if the ship did hit a whale it’s like, honestly, that whale had it coming…”

“It’s like Final Destination: The Whale Edition” DISCLAIMER: No whales were harmed during the filming of this Town Hall pic.twitter.com/ZVCNI7ev6u — Elaina (@CrimeandCannoli) October 20, 2024

Full Town Hall

Elon Musk Speaks at a Town Hall in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania https://t.co/JbUMUZqCuQ — America (@america) October 18, 2024

Hey Mark Cuban, this is the line for Elon Musk’s town hall in Pennsylvania tonight.

Not one person was paid a dime to attend, you jealous D-Bag! pic.twitter.com/vqKufMFJu2 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 20, 2024