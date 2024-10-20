Elon Musk Town Hall: $1M Prize & the “Future of America is at Stake”

By
M DOWLING
-
0
16

Elon Musk awarded $1 million to a random person at his town hall event. The moment came when Musk announced that his America PAC would award $1 million daily to people who signed his petition in PA.

He will give $1 million every day to a person who signs his petition from now until the election.

He told the audience it would be the last election if Harris wins. She is going to legalize all the millions who poured into the country.

The future of America is at stake. Most of the clips are from Harrisburg, PA, which took place yesterday.

He’s very funny. Would his starship hit a shark? He had to do a study to determine if it would.

Full Town Hall


