Small Ohio Village Is Now Little Mauritania

If Kamala Harris is elected, prepare for a massive invasion like you’ve never seen before.

In the clip, you will see one of the tens of thousands of Mauritanian men who crossed illegally into Lukeville, Arizona, over the last two years. He detailed his route to the US, some of which was by plane. He is now living in Lockland, Ohio, with 3,000 others thanks to the invitation from Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and despicable leftist NGOs like Catholic Charities.

One of the tens of thousands of Mauritanian men that I witnessed crossing illegally into Lukeville, Arizona over the last 2 years details his route to the US. Now living in Lockland, Ohio with 3,000 others thanks to the invitation from Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and NGOs like… pic.twitter.com/2BGurfnkuV — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) October 4, 2024

A small village near Cincinnati, Ohio, is struggling with an influx of Mauritanian illegal immigrants, with officials warning that they are facing an economic shortfall as a result and that the quality of life is being affected.

“If you look at 2021 and 2022, the United States had seen a huge influx of immigrants from Mauritania. Somehow, a good number of them have landed in Lockland,” Lockland Village Administrator Doug Wehmeyer told Fox News Digital.

A June Washington Post analysis found that over 15,000 residents from Mauritania came to the U.S. last year, a 2,800% increase over 2022, when just 543 arrived. Lockland, a village in the southwest of Ohio of about 3,500 people, has seen what it says is a large number of arrivals. The Post reported that 2,700 settled in Ohio in 2023, with about half going to nearby Cincinnati.

Wehmeyer said that at least two of the nearby apartment complexes are overoccupied. Although each apartment should house four people, authorities are finding up to 12 people in each unit.

Nonstop immigration. Many are told to go to Republican areas.

Happening now: A large group of 140 just crossed into the Eagle Pass, Texas area—The second of the day and it’s only 8am. The vast majority of them are from

Venezuela, Ecuador and Honduras. 17 unaccompanied minors were traveling with the group. Sources say some illegal… pic.twitter.com/VG2Wdva1oh — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 18, 2024