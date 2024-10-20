Trump Addresses the Mystery of How Many Illegals Are Here

Donald Trump believes there were 21 million illegal aliens allowed into the country. He was speaking to Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle on Sirius about the criminals coming in. The truth is no one knows how many are here, but we do know they have come in day and night through the southern border, some through the northern border, and we have visa overstays and Biden-Harris programs that fly them in from countries that hate us. They come by air, land, and sea. Many do not have our best interests at heart.

When Bret Baier asked Kamala Harris how many people were here illegally, she didn’t answer. She never answers a question, but Donald Trump thought it wise she didn’t answer this one.

“She didn’t want to answer. And if she did, she definitely didn’t want to say it because, in my opinion, it’s 21 million. Now, a lot of people saying 16 or 17 million. She said she didn’t know, which is probably a good answer… probably one of the best answers she’s ever given, because if she said the truth, because I’m sure she knows, she would say more than 21 million.”

Trump said this is a “horrible administration” that has allowed “drug dealers, people from all over the world, not just South America.”

“There were 180 countries represented so far this year, according to the border patrol, 180. “They’re coming from all over the world, from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums, and they are being dumped into the United States of America—the largest number of terrorists that we’ve ever seen.”

“When I ran it, we had almost no terrorists coming in,” he continued. “You know that because you’ve seen the reports and the stats. Now, we have thousands of terrorists being dropped into our country. That’s only going to end poorly, so we’re going to deport them. We’re going to get them out. We’re going to save our country.”

Trump discussed gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, who are “literally taking over apartment complexes.”

“I’ve met with the family numerous times, and it’s devastating. You know, it’s almost like their lives are over, that you see the parents, incredible parents. You know, Laken [Riley] was studying to be a nurse. She was number one in her class. Everybody respected her… She was like the most incredible person, and now she was violently, violently killed, violently—but many others also. And I said that was going to happen. I knew that was going to happen. I was saying it for a long time.”

We are a dumping ground.

“They’ve dumped their prison populations into this country. And by the way, countries all over the world, their crime is way down because they’re dumping their criminals into America.”

They come in nonstop, day and night; 21 million is an underestimate.

Look at this large group of illegals heading here!!pic.twitter.com/4jlAb67xjZ — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) September 16, 2024

Meet your new neighbors America American Citizen being tormented by Venezuela illegal migrants “Every night” parting to loud music “4:14 AM Ivy Crossing apartments in Colorado” Just listen to this & imagine living next to these people Coming soon to a neighborhood near you pic.twitter.com/hztWjqmFDS — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 29, 2024

Illegals continue to pour into our country every hour of every day? How many are criminals, rapists and murderers? pic.twitter.com/kT4cMc0170 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 4, 2024

On the Left: What the Darien Gap currently looks like with illegals coming to America On the Right: Tucker Carlson reveals Kamala Harris Admin EXPANDING & building a bridge at the Darien Gap to greatly increase illegal migrants coming into America AMERICA WILL NOT SURVIVE… pic.twitter.com/caRKkzMoiH — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 20, 2024