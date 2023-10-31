Elon Musk: Twitter Was “Controlled by Government… the Far-Left”

Joe Rogan interviewed Elon Musk, and they discussed the censorship on Twitter before Mr. Musk took it over. Rogan said that the Twitter files – Shellenberger, Taibbi, all those guys, and then Taibbi gets audited. Rogan said it was “just wild. I mean, it’s just so blatant and so in your face.”

Musk said it was “weird,” and Jack Dorsey didn’t really no what was happening. The reader didn’t know that “Twitter was simply an arm of the government.” He said, “It was like Pravda basically…you know – a state publication is the way to think of Twitter…”

“There was basically oppression of any views…I would say, that consider middle of the road. I’m not talking about far-right…talking mildly right… like Republicans were suppressed at ten times the rate of Democrats. Now, that’s because all Twitter was fundamentally controlled by the far left. It was like completely controlled by the far left.”

I have to add that this is our far-left government. He said the government controlled Twitter, and he said the far-left controlled it. In other words, they must be one and the same. The clueless president just does whatever the far-left wants.

ELON MUSK: “The degree to which Twitter was simply an arm of the government was not well understood by the public… Republicans were suppressed at ten times the rate of Democrats.” pic.twitter.com/r1O4YF0Mpv — ALX (@alx) October 31, 2023

Related