Trans Community Misbehaves at NYC Board Meetings – No Arrests

The trans community could benefit from mental health treatment from normal therapists. Instead, Democrats are trying to normalize their bizarre behaviors.

The Story

A mob of trans rights activists are repeatedly hijacking community education council meetings in Manhattan, they danced the “Macarena” last week to disrupt a meeting and protest those opposed to boys playing girls’ sports.

They aren’t protesting. They are disrupting meetings and should be arrested.

The group of about 100 demonstrators descended on the monthly meeting of the Community Education Council for District, interrupting, heckling and blowing bubbles throughout. A person rushed the stage and plopped down at the members’ dais.

When attendee Jo Vitale spoke on behalf of female athletes during the public comment portion of the meeting, the group stood up and silently — and awkwardly — danced the “Macarena,” many out of step with the ’90s dance hit.

The Macarena is about a floozy named Macarena.

I’m puzzled as to why they weren’t arrested, given that their actions, rather than being speech, are a heckler’s veto on other people’s speech. https://t.co/8E0MvYFhIY — Andrea Widburg (@Bookwormroom) March 9, 2025

The hardcore left in control of the Democrat Party is very destructive. They create chaos everywhere they go. The LGBT agenda is anti-American and meant to corrupt the nation. Their comments about a new Disney movie are a good example of how they operate.

The movie I’m talking about is a Disney cartoon called Win or Lose. The cartoon character Laurie prays in it. This hasn’t been done since the 1990s. The following comments came via the Blaze.

LGBTQ activist websites were reportedly “uneasy” with a cartoon character praying.

PinkNews claimed, “The introduction of an explicitly Christian character is fairly innocuous on its own standing, but the context surrounding the show — and Disney at large — has left some LGBTQ+ TV lovers a little uneasy.”

“While Laurie’s Christian beliefs aren’t depicted as being anti-trans, and Christian characters aren’t incongruous with trans characters — of course, someone can be both religious and transgender — some viewers feel the two conjunctive decisions are indicative of Disney moving back towards a more traditional, conservative worldview,” the outlet added.

LGBTQ Nation said, “The opening episode now introduces Laurie, whose first lines depict her praying to the ‘heavenly father.'”

The outlet ranted, “Her introduction comes as Donald Trump and the Republican party continue to terrorize the trans community and use Christianity as justification, all the while claiming that Christians are being persecuted by diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.”

The site trashed Disney for “bending to conservative will.”

No one’s persecuting them. They are persecuting conservative religious people.

They attack Christianity nonstop, and if people don’t agree, they are allegedly transphobic. If you don’t want to use their ridiculous bad grammar of insane pronouns, you’re transphobic. Don’t dare acknowledge that they would benefit from mental health treatment, you’re transphobic. If you’re Christian, you’re the enemy. No one has to accept the mutilation of children and no one should, and they shouldn’t be teaching children that they can be any gender they want to be. It’s called grooming.

Parents with Munchausen syndrome are having a field day.

The whole approach is insane and Democrats won’t give it up.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email