Elon Musk Warns of “Something Far Worse Than 9/11”

Elon Musk warned on X that if we continue “to absorb the world, America will fall.”

“This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants,” he said in another X post.

“It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time.”

General Michael Flynn linked to the post and said, “One can argue this is an act of treason on the part of…Biden…Without border security, enemies of America have free rein to kill our citizens in a variety of ways.”

General Flynn also linked to a clip of former Border Chief Raul Ortiz mentioning that in three years, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the border czar, never once spoke with him. General Flynn wrote, “This is an epic failure of leadership. Sadly, it is what we’ve come to expect from this White House. Complete cultural and societal destruction of America as we know it is their desire.”

If that is their goal, they are doing a great job, and we’re almost there.

The US is warmongering in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, and we’re hated south of the border. What could go wrong?

At the same time, two useless former executives are suing Elon Musk for an absurd amount of money as severance. The two wokes did the bidding of the government intelligence service.

BREAKING: Ex-Twitter execs suing Elon Musk deliver a shocker of a statement. pic.twitter.com/ze0JLJ4GlM — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) March 5, 2024

