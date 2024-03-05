The VA Banned the V-J Photo As a Sexual Assault

The Department of Veterans affairs banned the V-J day kiss photo from all department facilities. It’s a beautiful, iconic photo signifying the end of World War II. The reason for the removal was it looked like a sexual assault. They claimed it depicts a “nonconsensual sexual act.” This is what Wokes think a harmless kiss signifies.

“To foster a more trauma-informed environment that promotes the psychological safety of our employees and the Veterans we serve, photographs depicting the “V-J Day in Times Square” should be removed from all VHA facilities.” This allegedly fosters “a safe and respectful environment.”

Assistant Under Secretary RimaAnn Nelson signed the memo.

These people need to get a life.

The woke officials wrote in the memo to staff, “To promote a culture of inclusivity and awareness… Your cooperation is vital.”

When End Wokeness posted the comment, a note was attached informing people that the memo, while authentic, was overruled by Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough due to backlash. The backlash was intense, so it only took hours to reverse it.

“This image is not banned from VA facilities — and we will keep it in VA facilities,” said a post from his official X account. Department officials echoed in a separate statement that “VA will NOT be banning this photo from VA facilities.”

Officials said the memo should not have been sent out and was formally rescinded on Tuesday. They did not provide details of whether senior leaders were consulted on the matter before Nelson’s memo.

The photograph was taken by journalist Alfred Eisenstaedt in New York City on Aug. 14, 1945, as Americans celebrated Japan’s surrender at the end of World War II. Other journalists, including military reporters, also captured the moment.

EXCLUSIVE: The Department Of Veterans Affairs just BANNED the V-J Day kiss photo from all department facilities. “To promote a culture of inclusivity and awareness… your cooperation is vital.” pic.twitter.com/MZfNHbpV76 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 5, 2024

Related