Elon Musk will sue to open his factory, might move to Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is done with the restrictions on his business in California. What was supposed to be two weeks and then four is now never-ending in a state with fewer cases and deaths than most.

On Friday, Erica Pan, health officer for Alameda County, said that despite the state of California relaxing some of the [draconian] coronavirus restrictions in the state, they will not allow Tesla to reopen their Fremont factory. She claimed that authority in an online town hall, saying that “If there are local orders, whichever is stricter prevails.”

She made that up, of course. It’s not a law, it’s nothing.

Addressing Elon Musk and Tesla in particular, she added “We have not given the green light. We have been working with them looking at some of their safety plans. But no, we have not said that it is appropriate to move forward.”

They won’t let them open until June 1, at the earliest.

On Saturday, Musk stated that his company is going to sue the county. “The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!” he wrote.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

It is absurd. He can take precautions. Musk is now looking into moving his company to Texas.