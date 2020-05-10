Brokaw hopes to end his once-fine career as a fake news hack

NBC News Tom Brokaw portrayed Trump on Twitter yesterday as an unfeeling complainer who has no empathy for virus victims or the economic tsunami. Trump, he said, “only offers false promise of triumphant recovery.”

He yelled out,”HE’S.”

P Trump complains constantly how HE’S being treated.

Rarely expresses empathy for victims of virus or economic

tsunami. only offers false promise of triumphant recovery by nxt yr. he also has some left over casino stock for sale — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) May 9, 2020

After President Trump expressed his deep concerns for the victims later that day, Brokaw, the news dinosaur, didn’t apologize. Instead, he said he was “catching up.” Reluctantly, he admitted the President was “obviously affected when asked about COVID victims.”

He said he is giving “credit where it is due,” but, actually, what he was doing was covering up for his first fake tweet.

He worked himself up for his first tweet and then realized how he revealed himself by the second tweet.

catching up. when the president was interviewed by david muir he was obviously affected when asked about covid victims.

credit where it is due. — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) May 9, 2020

He forgot to mention Trump casinos in his second tweet, maybe because that was fake too!

Apparently, he wants to end his career as an old fake news hack who demonizes people he hates.