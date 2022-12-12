Elon Musk’s Perfect Answer to a Bizarre Rebuke by Scott Kelly

Finally, some sanity. Astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted to Elon Musk after Musk gently and indirectly teased LGBT pronouns while commenting on Dr. Fauci by saying, “My pronouns are ‘Prosecute Fauci’.”

To take exception to that is ridiculous, but Kelly, brother of Sen. Mark Kelly, did.

“Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr. Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives.”

Mr. Musk responded, saying what many of us believe.

“I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.

“As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo.”

That pronoun issue is an authoritarian way to make people accept the LGBTQIA+PRIDE culture. And Dr. Fauci did lie to Congress. And he did fund gain-of-function that most likely led to the pandemic.

Elon Musk is courageous. Scott Kelly is trying to make him obey, and he will have none of it. We need to start speaking up with common sense against all the absurdities of the Marxist left, just as Mr. Musk is doing. That’s how we win this fight for freedom.

