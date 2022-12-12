Military Struggles with Few Recruits And Gay Rape

Far more military men are being raped by other men and experience other sexual traumas than is reported by the Pentagon because of the stigma attached to such assaults, says a new study released Tuesday by the American Psychological Association.
“Rates of military sexual trauma among men who served in the military may be as much as 15 times higher than has been previously reported, largely because of barriers associated with stigma, beliefs in myths about male rape, and feelings of helplessness,” the APA said in releasing findings published in its periodical Psychological Services.
If the survey of male combat veterans is accurate, it could mean the U.S. armed forces are dealing with an epidemic of male-on-male sex crimes.
Gay rapes are 15 times worse than the reports. The Woke army is causing this. This could be one of the reasons we can’t get recruits.
Thanks, Biden voters, YOU did this and obviously YOU support this!
Woke leftism is a symptom of insanity.
What the left is doing to the USA is the equivalent of drilling holes at the bottom of a ship while assuring us this will improve the ship’s buoyancy.
This is like the Loudon County board, covering up rapes, while pushing for homosexuality.
It makes no sense to join the US military anymore. It’s an awful life. The military does not protect the USA. The military works against the USA. They are force jabbed, now raped.
I doubt the rapes are as rampant as stated, unless it’s gay on gay. These soldiers carry guns and use live ammo. They don’t live in prison cells. If a rape occurred I would expect a justifiable homicide to follow very shortly. Raping armed troops is a sure way to die young.
I bet you served, in San Quentin.