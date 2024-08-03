Meet the Real Kamala, Pushing Bad Policies

Donald Trump will not debate Kamala Harris in September on ABC News. If they agree, he will face off on Fox News, but that is doubtful. Trump’s decision is wise. However, the media is distorting his statement. They are calling this tough, courageous man a coward.

If people vote for Kamala, they probably listen to the legacy media lies. It’s either that or they want the nation to go communist. I’m beginning to think that is what much of the country wants. They can see how the economy, the border, and the Constitution are being torn apart, and they want more of it.

The current administration is led by anonymous people who have done so much damage that it could be irreversible now. It certainly will be with four more years of this under an incompetent woman who is being Peter Principled up to the most important position in the world.

This is the real Kamala:

President Trump post “Meet The Real Kamala” It’s insane that she’s ranked further left than Bernie Sanders. Kamala is also responsible for the worst inflation in 40 years and the worst border crisis in US history. pic.twitter.com/BIQLzATXJi — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 2, 2024

HILLARY CLINTON PROMISED WHAT WE SEE NOW

If you think the hardcore leftists moved fast these past three-plus years, wait until you see four more under these radicals. They want to entrench the hard left’s power in perpetuity.

In October 2020, Hillary Clinton told Joe Biden and the Senate to move the agenda quickly.

Hillary Clinton spoke with the hosts of SiriusXM’s Signal Boost about an incoming Biden administration and a Democrat-led Senate that she sees as inevitable. She said they must “move quickly.”

Clinton announced that she has told the Biden transition that “they’re gonna have to move really fast.”

“Now, thankfully, Nancy Pelosi, bless her heart in every way, uh, we can, has teed up a lot of great legislation. It’s been sitting there, dying in, you know, Mitch McConnell’s office.” She added, “If we want to get something done again in our country and overcome the really inexcusable resistance to progress we’ve seen from the Republicans, then I think we’re gonna have to move quickly. And one of the areas we’ll have to move quickly on is the courts.”

“We’re gonna have to move quickly on everything: election reform (nationalize elections), climate change, COVID relief, expanding health care, everything that, uh, we care about,” Clinton declared.

There will no longer be incremental pushes to the left. They’re going for it full bore. We are not free and won’t ever be again under Democrats. They are not the JFK Democrats.