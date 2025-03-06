Elon’s Perfect Response to Dem Rebuttalist Elissa Slotkin

Democrat representative Elissa Slotkin gave the rebuttal to Donald Trump‘s speech last night. She is trying to convince us that Democrats care about American exceptionalism but Donald Trump doesn’t.

The former CIA operative also smeared Elon Musk and his DOGE team who are trying to cut the outrageous waste in the government.

Elissa Slotkin adds the final Democrat embarrassment of the night by saying this about Donald Trump: “In his heart, he doesn’t believe America is an exceptional nation.” What a shameful, soulless showing by a completely broken party. pic.twitter.com/8RVb0OBZ01 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2025

He gave the perfect response to her.

Elon Musk’s response to “Elissa Slotkin”: “I don’t know who she is.” pic.twitter.com/o9Cna1VgVO — ALX (@alx) March 6, 2025

Here is some of the waste Democrats are proud of funding:

During his speech to Congress on Tuesday, President Trump highlighted wasteful government spending. "Just listen to some of the appalling waste we have already identified: $22 billion from HHS to provide free housing and cars for illegal aliens, $40 million to improve the social… pic.twitter.com/Rv0BmnNOO9 — EpochTV (@EpochTV) March 6, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email