Gov. Hochul Goes Completely Banana Republic

Why should New Yorkers pay for roads that their taxes already paid for? The answer is so Gov. Kathy Hochul can force people onto the rat and crime-infested subways. Instead of fixing the MTA, she is soaking overtaxed New Yorkers even more to ride the dangerous subways.

Kathy Hochul thinks New Yorkers are so stupid that she’s selling congestion pricing on how much of a benefit it is to New Yorkers.

She said she’s putting money in our pockets since she reduced it from $15 to 9. How about no congestion pricing? Hochul has no respect for us or our intelligence.

Hochul is a Banana Republic authoritarian, and I am being kind.

Hochul: I’m saving you 40% since the toll will be $9, not $15. (Current toll: $0)pic.twitter.com/S4v0QW9sug — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 17, 2024

Here is more of this repulsive woman pretending she’s fighting for America by taking on Donald Trump who wants her to cut the toll.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email