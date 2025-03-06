President Biden Stranded US Astronauts for Political Reasons

By
M Dowling
-
0
23

The stranded astronauts were supposed to be on the space station for 8 days and are there for 8 months. Musk’s SpaceX could have brought them back 6 months ago. However, Biden pushed the retrieval date beyond the inauguration.

The Boeing spacecraft, which brought them there, was declared unsafe.

It’s not good to be up there too long; you suffer bone loss. The astronauts became Biden’s political football.

Elon Musk will send his craft to rescue them next week.

“There isn’t anyone else to do it. NASA can’t get them,” Elon said. “TSpaceX Dragon spacecraft is the only one that is considered safe enough to bring them back”

Only SpaceX has ships safe enough to bring them back.

Boeing has taken more than double the amount of money in subsidies from the federal government compared to Elon Musk.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments