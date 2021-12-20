Emails Expose Collins-Fauci Vicious Smear Campaign Against Opponents — Experts

















New emails released under a Freedom of Information Act request revealed that last year, reveal the National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins instructed Dr. Anthony Fauci to carry out a “quick and devastating” takedown of The Great Barrington Declaration.

The Declaration is written by experts. It was written by Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, Sunetra Gupta of the University of Oxford, and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University, and, according to its website, more than 15,000 medical & public health scientists and over 45,000 medical practitioners have signed onto it.

They advocated for herd immunity to stop the pandemic. They also pushed for “focused protection” for the most vulnerable populations over universal lockdowns.

The declaration addressed lockdowns.

“As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists, we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection,” they wrote.

They write that the “current lockdown procedures are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health.”

Suicides, child abuse, wife battering, bankruptcy, alcoholism, and drug addiction are going off the charts.

They also dealt with immunity as science has known for decades.

“As immunity builds in the population, the risk of infection to all – including the vulnerable – falls,” the declaration continues. “We know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity … Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity.”

Collins and Fauci were opposed to the science they espoused.

In an email to Fauci dated Oct. 8, 2020, Collins torched the Great Barrington Declaration as the work of “three fringe epidemiologists” that “seems to be getting a lot of attention.”

“There needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises,” Collins told Fauci. “I don’t see anything like that online yet – is it underway?”

They exchanged several emails echoing the same angry response.

“So now I know what it feels like to be the subject of a propaganda attack by my own government,” Bhattacharya tweeted after the release of the emails. “Discussion and engagement would have been a better path.

