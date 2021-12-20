Harris Says They Didn’t Know Variants Would Come from the Virus

















The lies, chaos, and confusion about COVID continue to come from the Biden-Harris administration. It’s full-steam ahead, man the oars, get ready to cover for every lie, flip flop and every bit of disinformation found out by the public. Here is another recent example of so many countless others. And they wonder why no one trusts this administration.

Viruses always mutate.

The Los Angeles Times published an interview with VP Kamala Harris on Friday during which she said that the Biden administration saw neither the delta nor the omicron COVID-19 variants coming in advance.

“We didn’t see Delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn’t see Delta coming,”

“We didn’t see Omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”

Are Kamala & Brandon the only people in America who didnt know there would be several variants? “We didnt see Delta coming. We didnt see Omicron coming”https://t.co/qTnTrShECA holy incompetence! Let’s Go Brandon!@VP @JoeBiden — Mary Loves America (@MarySmi36126717) December 18, 2021

On Sunday, NIAID Director and Chief Medical Advisor to Joe Biden said, “We definitely saw variants coming,” Fauci. This was on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“What was not anticipated was the extent of the mutations in the amino acid substitutions in omicron, which was really unprecedented.”

‘When you have a virus which has 50 mutations.”

‘To me, that is really quite unprecedented so that is something you would not have anticipated.

‘But we certainly were anticipating that there were going to be variants. Because when you have so much replication going on in the community, if you give a virus enough opportunity to replicate you know it’s going to ultimately mutate.”

‘And sometimes those mutations become a new variant, and that’s what happened with Delta, and certainly with Omicron.’

Fauci later covered for Harris, claiming her statement was taken out of context. It was not. She said what she said. He even claimed she was referring to the mutations [scientist that she is?].

In full damage-control, CNN shared information from a “Harris adviser” who tried to explain away the comment.

“The vice president’s comments referred to the exact kind of mutation,” the adviser said.

“The administration knew mutations were possible, it’s the reason we ordered extra tests, extra gear, and extra PPE. It is the reason the President, vice president, and our entire administration warned early and often that the best way to get on the other side of the pandemic is to get vaccinated. We were and continue to be prepared.”

The truth is Harris didn’t know what she meant. She literally knows nothing about a lot.

