Emails Link Hunter Biden to High-Profile White House Staff

Fox News Digital analyzed emails from Biden’s Obama-era linking Hunter Biden to nearly a dozen current and former officials within the Biden administration. Questions arise about the potential influence of Hunter in the Biden administration.

The emails expose Hunter’s connections to the national security adviser, the secretary of state, and several top White House aides. Hunter is a ne’er-do-well crack addict who his father says is the smartest man he knows.

Jake Sullivan, the National Security Adviser, and Hunter shared a common platform on the board of the Truman National Security Project, a liberal foreign policy think tank, for about two years before Sullivan became part of the president’s campaign in 2020.

The project is an organization that promotes “national security” policies. It aims to shape the national security discourse and influence policy decisions.

The ongoing federal probe into Hunter’s international business began about that time in 2018. Mike McCormick, a former White House official, claims Sullivan was a “collaborator” in what he termed as the “payback scheme” of the Biden family in Ukraine during Biden’s tenure as vice president. Sullivan denied the allegations.

Hunter is also tied to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken, while serving as the deputy secretary of state in the Obama-Biden administration, held a meeting with Hunter Biden in July 2015. At the time, Hunter Biden was on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Evan Ryan, Blinken’s wife and current White House cabinet secretary, also had frequent interactions with Hunter and his longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, during her tenure at the White House in the Obama-Biden administration.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, who led the federal COVID-19 pandemic response between early 2021 and April 2022, met Hunter multiple times in 2016, according to emails and White House visitor logs.

Kathy Chung, who is currently serving as the Pentagon’s deputy director of protocol, communicated frequently with Hunter when she was serving as Biden’s executive assistant during the Obama administration.

She regularly shared information with Hunter about his father’s schedule. She passed messages directly from the then-vice president, according to emails.

Hunter recommended Chung for the executive assistant role. There are others with influence tied to Hunter.

