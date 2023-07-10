Singer, Songwriter Sam Smith Gives Another Satanic Performance

By
M Dowling
-
1
11

Sam Smith performed another Satanic song and dance routine. This performance was in Spain at an all-ages festival – The Mad Cool Festival.

This is repugnant, so be forewarned. Smith twerks his fat naked butt at the end.

In February, Sam Smith performed as Satan; apparently, he is still into the demonic. The entire theme at the Grammys was about Satan.

Smith, a gay man and transgender fake woman Kim Petra, Unholy with fire representing Hell in the background. It was about a father having gay sex.

What is this LGBT+ fascination with Satan?

Speaking of Satan, he was in the Vatican. Alex Soros and Bill Clinton met with Pope Francis in an unannounced visit.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter Prange
Guest
Peter Prange
27 seconds ago

“Speaking of Satan, he was in the Vatican. Alex Soros and Bill Clinton met with Pope Francis in an unannounced visit.”

Theologically speaking: Only a foolish person would deny there is a grand conspiracy; a conspiracy of Satan to capture as many souls as he can for hell.

But it not surprising that many deny the existence of both God and Satan to their own peril.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz