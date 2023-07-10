Singer, Songwriter Sam Smith Gives Another Satanic Performance

Sam Smith performed another Satanic song and dance routine. This performance was in Spain at an all-ages festival – The Mad Cool Festival.

This is repugnant, so be forewarned. Smith twerks his fat naked butt at the end.

Sam Smith with the SATANIC performance🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/ZHHVE9yxbI — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 10, 2023

In February, Sam Smith performed as Satan; apparently, he is still into the demonic. The entire theme at the Grammys was about Satan.

Smith, a gay man and transgender fake woman Kim Petra, Unholy with fire representing Hell in the background. It was about a father having gay sex.

What is this LGBT+ fascination with Satan?

As the world today. His grammy awards performance served the same master, and you can recognize it from his disguisehttps://t.co/Ay9urZCd4P — jean de la lune (@Zient_Sud) July 10, 2023

Speaking of Satan, he was in the Vatican. Alex Soros and Bill Clinton met with Pope Francis in an unannounced visit.

It’s like an AGM of Hell Ltd. Soros Junior and Bill Clinton meet the satanic Pope. pic.twitter.com/zw6wIhzzlg — David Vance (@DVATW) July 6, 2023

