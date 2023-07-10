38% of Brown Students Identify as LGBT+ – It’s Complicated

According to The Herald’s Spring 2023 poll, thirty-eight percent of the students at Brown University say they are not heterosexual. It’s over five times the national rate,” The Brown Daily Herald reported.

“Over the past decade, LGBTQ+ identification has increased nationwide, with especially sharp growth at Brown.”

“Since Fall 2010, Brown’s LGBTQ+ population has expanded considerably. The gay or lesbian population has increased by 26%, and the percentage of students identifying as bisexual has increased by 232%,” the student newspaper reported. “Students identifying as other sexual orientations within the LGBTQ+ community have increased by 793%.”

More youth are turning toward gender ideology.

One in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ — and that number is only expected to go up, according to a Gallup poll released in March of last year.

The percentage of U.S. adults who identify as LGBTQ has doubled over the past decade, from 3.5% in 2012 to 7.1% in 2021.

Professors who see this as a social contagion are banned. The head of an academic journal that published a paper that supported the theory of Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria faced a cancellation attempt, along with the Northwestern University professor who wrote the paper.

Additionally, Dr. Lisa Littman, who popularized the idea of Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria, once taught at Brown University before being forced out over the controversy.

The students at Brown are adults, and if they want to be trans and promote the lifestyle, it’s their business. However, what happened to them in elementary, middle, and high school? Why are the numbers increasing?

People who identify as LGBTQ could make up 10 to 15% of the adult population “in the not too distant future” as Gen Z and millennials comprise of an increasing share of the adult population, Jeff Jones, the author of the Gallup poll, told Axios.

As Gallup and Axios admit, the youth are growing up in a different environment and reflect that and its social norms.

