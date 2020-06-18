Embarrassing! Antifa types lock Portland Police in their own precinct

Protesters in Portland, Ore. early Wednesday locked police inside their own precinct, prompting a plea on Twitter to let them out. It’s what one can expect in a blue city.

A small group of possible Antifa demonstrators dressed in black block garb removed a flag from outside the doors to the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct shortly after 11 p.m. They used the flag cord to keep a roll-up door from opening, effectively locking people inside.

“Some individuals are tampering with the entry and exit doors. This is a fire safety hazard causing a serious safety concern for those in the Justice Center. Remove the items now!,” said the early-morning tweet from the Portland Police’s official Twitter account.

The group at the Justice Center has shifted to the 2nd Avenue side. Some individuals are tampering with the entry and exit doors. This is a fire safety hazard causing a serious safety concern for those in the Justice Center. Remove the items now! — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 17, 2020

And the reporter taped them doing it and lived to talk about it:

Brave journalist @jennytyoung records a group of #antifa black bloc carrying out some sort of operation on the @PortlandPolice central precinct involving rope. I can’t emphasize how dangerous yet vital it is for journalists to record these people. pic.twitter.com/Y7oZa4D4lM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 17, 2020

This was the same night:

“There’s going to be chapters on June 2020 in the f—ng history books…[&] you’re gonna be the enemy,” a masked protester tells @PortlandPolice guarding the central precinct. Antifa are quite clear that they think this is the moment for their revolution. pic.twitter.com/PfzX2uNhou — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 17, 2020