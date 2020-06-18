Life in CHAZ, where everything is safe and peaceful and beautiful

Everything is just lovely in CHAZ, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, otherwise known as CHOP, the Capitol Hill Organized Zone. Mayor Jenny and the media are right. It’s all block parties, gardening, poetry readings, and a little violence here-and-there which they forgot to mention.

The police announced they will not enter CHAZ/CHOP unless it’s a matter of life or death. People who live there, 500 residents and storekeeps, are “like sitting ducks” as one resident said.

“We are just sitting ducks all day,” Matthew Ploszaj told Seattle-based KIRO 7. “Now every criminal in the city knows they can come into this area, and they can do anything they want, as long as it isn’t life-threatening. And the police won’t come in to do anything about it.”

Ploszaj said he called 911 after witnessing a burglar break into his courtyard to steal a bike, the outlet reported. Then he said the dispatcher told him there was “nothing we can do” unless someone’s life is in danger.

He reportedly saw the same burglar a few days later, made eye contact, and called 911 again — to no avail.

Russell Kimble, who owns an auto shop on 12th Avenue and East Olive Street near the edge of the CHOP, told Q13 Fox that police “would not” respond to a break-in and confrontation at the business.

Other than that, it’s “mostly peaceful” as the media would say.

The mostly peaceful occupier in the next tweet is a member of the socialist John Brown Gun Club, a group that advocates violence:

Andy Ngo tells the media the truth but, except for Fox News, they can’t hear.

When they’re not gardening, reading poetry, stealing guns, they wear orange peels on their face:

The media was harassed but you probably didn’t see that in print:

But it’s mostly safe and peaceful. Mayor Jenny and the mainstream media said so:

This occupier said they aren’t peaceful protesters, but we are not supposed to believe him:

Don’t believe their literature either:

