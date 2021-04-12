Embarrassing! Hogg quits Woke pillow after promising to ruin My Pillow

By
M. Dowling
-
0

David Hogg, the gun-grabbing, fake survivor of the Parkland shooting, has quit his Woke pillow company.

“The reasons for my departure rests entirely with me and my own personal commitments and I truly wish (co-founder William LeGate) nothing but the best,” Hogg said in a public statement.

“Over the next several months, I will be taking some time to focus on my studies in college and advance the gun violence prevention movement with March For Our Lives and personally.”

In February, David Hogg, who whined his way into a Harvard U admission, vowed to compete with Mike Lindell of My Pillow to put him out of business.

He helped launch a progressive pillow company called ‘Good Pillow.’ Now, he says he’s going back to activism.

Oh, goody.

Blathering about the evils of the 2nd A takes less energy.

He apparently just realized he couldn’t run a company while conducting his studies and marching for leftist causes.

