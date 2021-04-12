Former DNI: US intel knew Hunter’s laptop wasn’t Russian disinfo despite claiming otherwise









Former DNI John Ratcliffe, in an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, explained that U.S. intelligence knew the Hunter Biden laptop was not Russian disinformation.

To have 50 Clinton, Obama, Biden, come out after he said it was not Russian disinformation, is politicizing intelligence.

They all knew the truth and, supported by corporate media, they ran a false narrative. Few people have reported the truth and it affected the election.

He also went into the lies surrounding coronavirus.

Watch:

