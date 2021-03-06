EmBEDded-with-a-spy-Swalwell sues Trump, others for emotional distress









Rep. Eric Swalwell, who slept with a Chinese communist spy while sitting on the foreign intel committee, sued former President Donald Trump on Friday for emotional distress following the Jan. 6 unarmed riot at the U.S. Capitol, seeking financial damages.

Shouldn’t someone sue Swalwell for sleeping with the enemy? It’s very distressing, and he’s still on the foreign intel committee, receiving top security clearances.

The California Democrat claimed in a 65-page complaint that the 45th president was responsible for inciting the assault and was negligent in his official duties as president to prevent and stop the deadly protest.

Mr. Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama Republican, are also listed as defendants. The lawsuit noted they spoke alongside Mr. Trump on Jan. 6 before the Trump supporters broke into the Capitol during a joint-session of Congress to halt the certification of the 2020 election results.

“In claiming for weeks that President Biden’s victory was in fact the largest act of fraud in American history; in seeing that some of Trump’s supporters were willing to engage in violence in response to such claims; and in using highly inflammatory language in repeating the false claims of fraud at the rally before sending the crowd to the Capitol, the Defendants at a minimum acted negligently,” read the complaint.

Mr. Brooks called the lawsuit frivolous.

“I make no apologies whatsoever for fighting for accurate and honest elections. In sum, I wear Communist-sympathizer Swalwell’s scurrilous and malicious lawsuit like a badge of courage,” Mr. Brooks said. “Under no circumstances will Swalwell, or any other Socialist, stop me from fighting for America.”

Eric Swalwell Says He Feared For His Life During Capitol Riots, Almost Had To Use His Nunchuck Skillshttps://t.co/uQckjn6nTV — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 6, 2021

ALERT: House impeachment manager Eric Swalwell (D-CA) files federal civil suit against Donald Trump, R. Giuliani, Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) seeking $$$ damages, court ordered notifications of future rallies Alleges NEGLIGENCE, INFLICTION OF EMOTIONAL DISTRESS, CIVIL RIGHTS VIOL. pic.twitter.com/e0NsL38cHB — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 5, 2021

