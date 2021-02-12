Emboldened Iran & NK resume working together on missiles









“The UN panel received information showing that Iran’s Shahid Haj Ali Movahed Research Center received ‘support and assistance’ from North Korean missile specialists for a space launch vehicle, and that North Korea was involved in certain shipments to Iran.”

While President Joe Biden’s administration wants to revive the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, Tehran is reportedly building long-range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads with the North Koreans’ help.

Will Joe say much if anything about this?

Emboldened terror nations of Iran and North Korea are back to cooperating on long-range missile development projects, according to a United Nations report, Bloomberg reports.

“This resumed cooperation is said to have included the transfer of critical parts, with the most recent shipment associated with this relationship taking place in 2020,” according to an independent panel of experts monitoring North Korea.

As expected, Democrats are blaming Donald Trump, but 2020 is the year he was completely weakened by the Left. You can also see why China wanted Joe BidenBama to win.

Kim Jong-un is rolling out new, more powerful ballistic missiles.

The UN said it “is highly likely that a nuclear device can be mounted on the ICBMs,” and on the shorter-range missiles.

The drones North Korea are using are made in China by China’s SZ DJI Technology Co.

Iran and China are demanding Joe rejoin the nuclear deal which allows Iran to get the bomb while hamstringing the US.

