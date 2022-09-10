Emergencies and New and Returning Diseases Suddenly Causing Concerns

You might want to look at the new and returning diseases popping up. It seems unusual.

On August 4, 2022, the United States Health and Human Services declared Monkeypox a public health emergency. Before 2022 Monkeypox outbreaks were confined to small clusters, usually in Africa. Today we have more than 53,000 confirmed monkeypox infections worldwide. And it’s rising.

Wuhan experimented with Monkeypox last year.

In light of evolving circumstances on the ground, I am declaring a public health emergency on #monkeypox. We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus. We urge every American to take monkeypox seriously. — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) August 4, 2022

Vaccinated New York State declared an emergency over polio, a disease the US eradicated in 1979.

NEW: New York Gov. Hochul declares a state of emergency in response to poliovirus, which has been detected in wastewater from four counties plus New York City since April. https://t.co/vbApO0J5Ri — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 9, 2022

The media is blaming unvaccinated Jewish people.

New York has declared a state of emergency over the spread of polio infections. The polio virus has been detected in sewage samples from four different counties in New York.@Mohammed11Saleh tells you more Watch more: https://t.co/AXC5qRuO3J pic.twitter.com/BmUd5hZKFN — WION (@WIONews) September 10, 2022

Children in thirty-three countries recently suffered from an outbreak of acute hepatitis cases of “unknown origin.” While they cause a very mild immune response, Dr. Fauci is experimenting with them for Gene Therapy use.

It looks like the recent cases of acute hepatitis in children are due to infection with Adeno Associated Virus 2 (#AAV2). Important study in preprint from Scotland. https://t.co/lIliGt5sDh #Hepatitis pic.twitter.com/YLKnryHAwU — Michael Makris (@ProfMakris) July 25, 2022

There’s also a Flu virus usually spread in pigs with its first human infection.

Marburg virus, which can cause hemorrhagic fever, is popping up in various African regions, especially Ghana. Hemorrhagic fever kills 90% of those who are infected. Wuhan has experimented with hemorrhagic fever.

Also, this flu season promises to be a bad one. Australia goes through its flu season first, and it is particularly intense. Highly COVID-vaccinated Australia reported its worst flu season in 5 years, with cases 3-5 times higher than average.

The flu shot works a little. So far, vaccines for every viral disease and cancer have not worked, including those for HIV and the cold.

A new strange form of pneumonia in Argentina seems to follow the Coronavirus pattern.

Worth watching: Cluster of pneumonia cases of unknown origin in nine people in Argentina, three deaths so far. Eight are healthcare workers, one was a patient. So far samples negative for respiratory viruses, and other viral, bacterial and fungal agents.https://t.co/NbiCyUI77N — Lauren Pelley (@LaurenPelley) September 2, 2022

And, of course, coronavirus, which has mutated many times, is endemic.

