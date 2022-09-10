DOJ’s Pre-Election Terrorizing of 50 Trump Supporters

On Friday, Steve Bannon told Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA that dozes, roughly 35 senior top Trump supporters faced raids. Tucker Carlson tracked down Harmeet Dhillon for the details. It turns out it’s 50.

Bannon has been re-arrested for an old charge on a fundraising beef. Then-President Trump had pardoned him federally, but he couldn’t pardon him for a state charge. New York charged him and perp-walked him before left-wing media down a long hallway. He was handcuffed. He spoke out twice after he bailed out and mentioned the 35 potential raids.

On Real America’s Voice, Bannon told Kirk, “The jack-booted Gestapo has to show up at their door and make a big display of this.”

Harmeet Dhillon told Tucker last night that the Biden DOJ issued “intentionally broad” subpoenas or search warrants for about 50 senior Trump supporters two months before the election. The broadness of the categories of documents sounds like a fishing expedition. The dates are interesting.

Harmeet said:

The subpoenas are intentionally broad. They’re from the “Capitol Siege Section” of the United States Department of Justice DC Office. And they ask for broad categories of documents. They ask for all communications dated from a month before the election until two months after the election. And they ask for all communications regarding dozens of people. And the categories are alternate electors, fundraising around irregularities around the election, and also a rally that happened before the January 6 situation at the Capitol. The Save America Rally that happened. Basically, all of this activity …is protected by the First Amendment. And the United States Department of Justice is telling reporters about the search warrants and subpoenas before they’re executed… This is really outrageous abuse by the DOJ.

She believes the intention is to strike fear in supporters before an election.

It’s illegal for the Justice Department to leak but they are leaking every day. They leaked this information to reporters. Watch:

