Emperor Cuomo’s last stand! AOC, Nadler, others want him to resign









In a stunning fall from grace, the man who ran New York like a tyrant, is probably unable to continue much longer. Democrats and the media have thrown everything he’s done or not done at him.

Today, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a thought leader for hard-left progressive Democrats, and Jerry Nadler, strongly suggested Cuomo resign. This comes after the majority of Democrats and a large number of Republicans signed onto an impeachment investigation on Thursday.

“As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges,” the lawmakers wrote in a joint statement.

After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign. pic.twitter.com/jV5dwtuVPr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2021

Fifty-five state lawmakers called for him to resign.

Currently, Attorney General Letitia Jones is investigating him for the sexual harassment claims and the nursing home deaths/cover-up.

The latest accusation was reported by the Times-Union. An anonymous aide to Cuomo said he put his hand under her shirt and fondled her without her permission. She told him to stop.

Progressives want him gone. He was useful until the November election and now he’s not. He lost his get-out-of-jail-free card.

From Emmy to disgrace. Maybe we can rename the Mario Cuomo Bridge back to Tappan Zee.

Democrats are making it about sexual harassment when the bigger crime is the nursing home scandal. They are still hiding the data:

🚨 BREAKING → Every Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee—including the ones from New York—BLOCKED my amendment to require New York to turn over ALL the data on nursing home deaths we now know they've been purposefully hiding. Why are they STILL covering for Cuomo? — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 12, 2021

