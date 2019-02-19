‘Empire’ Cuts Jussie Smollett’s Scenes

TMZ was told by production sources that Jussie Smollett’s scenes are being cut. Five of his nine scenes were cut so far, along with his musical number.

Also, he will no longer be the focus of the scenes and he will be flanked by a number of cast members.

Smollett will be on set Friday, maybe Thursday, but no longer every day. He won’t be rehearsing.

After Charles de Mar, a CBS News correspondent reported most recently about Jussie’s possible motive, his spokesperson released a statement.

“We are not going to respond to every new, anonymous accusation or rumor. Jussie Smollett’s lawyers are in contact with the Chicago Police Department. Jussie will continue to cooperate with the investigation in an appropriate and respectful manner that does not include talking to media at this time.”

According to the reporters, Smollett has not made arrangements to meet with police.

The Grand Jury was notified it would hear the Jussie Smollett case Tuesday, but there is now a 50/50 chance it could be delayed for several days, law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

The two brothers who claim they carried out the staged attack at Jussie’s direction will appear voluntarily. They have not been subpoenaed, TMZ reports.

TMZ was told the two brothers — Abel and Ola Osundairo — have not received immunity from prosecution. They were also told they did not file a false police report or give false information to the cops. Law enforcement says Jussie is the one who lied.

Lying on a police report is a felony.