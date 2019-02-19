Louis Farrakhan’s Democrat Party Embraces Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar

We already had a lot of politicians and people in Congress who support the lunatic head of The Nation of Islam. Democrats will not disavow him.

The vile anti-American, hard-left Louis Farrakhan praised his “sisters” this past week, the hard-left Islamists in Congress. He had special praise for Ilhan Omar and told her she has “nothing to apologize for,” referencing her anti-Semitic comments and tweets.

Evil Louis Farrakhan begins this speech talking about the “wicked Jews” wanting to use him to break up the Women’s March movement. The March is an anti-Semitic movement.

You can listen to the entire spiel here and here.

HE’S A POLICY ADVISER FOR SOME IN CONGRESS

Let’s not forget we have congresspeople who confer with him for advice on policy.

Maxine Waters, considered one of the most corrupt members of Congress, is also the Democratic Party icon. Dubbed by them — the “rock star” — she has associations with and is a supporter of the most radical elements of our society. She supports Farrakhan and sharia law.

This video is from 2002. Farrakhan gives her a shout out.

THE CBC HAS SOUGHT HIS COUNSEL

In 2009, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and other members of the CBC were at a meeting hugging the anti-white, anti-Semitic, anti-police, anti-America Farrakhan. Watch the video below. They’ve lied for years about their closeness to Farrakhan but we now have some video evidence.

They won’t disavow him because they are not the caring party. Democrats are the party of the hard-left, felons, anti-Americans, illegal alien criminals, and misfits. These are the people who advocate for criminals, terrorists, killing babies, corrupt DoJ/FBI officials, communists, socialists, open borders, and a one-party government ruled by them.

