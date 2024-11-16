Employees Beg Elon Musk to Clean House at NASA

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are already planning the Department of Government Efficiency. NASA employees are begging Musk to clean house at the space agency. Elon Musk seems perfect for the job.

Historian Victor Davis Hanson recently said: “Elon Musk is a Renaissance man of the 21st century. He reinvented social media. He’s saving NASA. He created the EV industry basically single-handedly. Let’s not even get into the other things. He’s a Da Vinci of our age.”

We shouldn’t ignore Neuralink and Starlink. He is doing wonderful things with both.

According to The Daily Mail, some NASA staff are calling on Elon Musk to “clean house.” We are now finding out how our tax dollars were spent on issues unrelated to NASA’s mission. The management engrained Marxist-based diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. DEI is racist and anti-American. The companies pushing it are making millions off it.

Spending reports from 2020 to 2024 showed NASA awarded grants to universities and consulting firms to support “environmental justice” and initiatives that “embrace greater diversity and inclusive practices.”

LMI consulting received over $2 million in 2023 for NASA to “embark on a venture to incorporate and deeply engrain diversity, inclusion, equity and accessibility in the culture and business.”

Another $3 million went to Booze Allen Hamilton in March to support NASA’s “office of diversity and equal opportunity DEI data analytic specialty,” and $ 7 million was announced last month for six “minority-serving institutions.”

NASA has “limited funds” due to “wasteful spending.” Software engineer Kyle Sorensen said. He hopes Musk will “clean house.”

The American Space Agency began incorporating diversity and equal employment opportunity elements into supervisors’ performance plans in 2005 but did not hold leaders fully accountable until 2021.

Then Came Biden-Harris

This shift coincided with the Biden-Harris Administration’s executive order, emphasizing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility within the federal workforce.

NASA’s spending report, first reported by the Daily Signal , highlighted several universities that received NASA grants for environmental justice, including the Regents of the University of California, which

The fund supported “Earth Science Applications: Equity and Environmental Justice.”

In 2020, NASA allocated roughly $900,000 to the National Academy of Sciences, a private, non-profit organization that promotes DEI leadership in space missions.

Other grants were given that are not reflected in the spending report.

They have about a $10 billion cost overrun. That’s partly due to another problem. NASA can go over its budget and keep asking Congress for more money.

An August report found that NASA spent over $1 billion less on planetary science in the first two years of the decadal period (2023 – 2032).

“If these trends continue, there will be a $5 to 11 billion shortfall in planetary science funding by 2032,” reads the report from the Planetary Society.

NASA has been plagued by overrun costs during the Biden Administration, exceeding its roughly $99 billion from taxpayers by about $10 billion.

When asked about the $10 billion cost overrun, John Conafay, a former US Air Force officer who worked at the Office of the CFO at NASA, told DailyMail.com, “It’s not good.”

They have used the cost-plus contracts, which allow them to negotiate for more money.

Elon Musk is perfect for this job.

Tom Barrack on Elon Musk:

“Elon Musk is probably the most important innovator, creator, manufacturer, product creator. He single-handedly did more than NASA could do in 20 years.” 一 Tom Barrack pic.twitter.com/zFcZyq1XHu — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 14, 2024

We have gotten nothing from NASA, but Musk is something else.

What is interesting….NASA had responsibility for space travel for decades….and we got nothing. Elon takes over with Space X (and the CEO of 3 other companies) and he is talking about Europa and Mars trips. pic.twitter.com/Lo22z1RQMi — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) October 14, 2024

