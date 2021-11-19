Enes Kanter Slams LeBron Over China Hypocrisy

















Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics slammed NBA star LeBron James on Thursday, accusing James of hypocrisy over his calls for social justice in the U.S. while defending [slavers and organ harvesters] China.

He tweeted out a graphic of Nike shoes adorned with messages about the various human rights violations that the international community has criticized China for, and accused James of valuing money over morals in regard to his Nike partnership.

“Money over Morals for the ‘King’ Crown. Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice,” Kanter said, referring to James. “They really do ‘shut up & dribble’ when Big Boss Flag of [China] says so. Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?”

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

THE PUNISHMENT

Kanter believes he is being punished his stance against China, a nation adored by the NBA as the CCP funnels money to them. He thinks his lack of playing time may be connected to his activism.

So far this season, Kanter’s average minutes per game are at a career-low 7.8 per game. That is minuscule for a player of his calibre. He played in all 72 games for the Portland Trail Blazers last year and averaged a double-double with 11.2 points and 11 rebounds per game. Kanter doesn’t seem like a player who should be seeing so little time on the court based on the season he just had in Portland. His playing time has been drastically reduced despite the team’s poor performance.

China comes first.

Chris Forsberg, a Boston Celtics reporter, quoted Ime Udoka, “My thing is strictly basketball. We’re switching a lot and doing some things that probably are not as natural for him and that’s limited his time to some extent … Nothing basketball related will be based on [social media].”

What about basing it on China, the communist nation that buys the NBA with billions of dollars?

SPEAKING OUT AGAINST TOTALITARIANISM

The Turkish-born baller is outspoken on other totalitarian nations, including his own native country. He is banned from Turkey for speaking out against its government’s human rights violations. “Unfortunately, if you look at my country, Turkey, right now, there is no freedom of speech, religion or expression, there is no democracy, and the Turkish government uses their power to abuse many things.” Kanter explained. “I saw the power of maybe even one tweet or maybe one interview, I was like… from now on I need to use my platform to bring more awareness of what’s going on.”

He does the unforgivable as far as China is concerned – he stands with Taiwan.

My message to all freedom supporters watching this today is: We are stronger together.

We must all #StandWithTaiwan,

support Taiwan, and defend democracy.

We must keep Taiwan free and safe. Taiwan belongs to the TAIWANESE people!#IslandOfResilience pic.twitter.com/r925kNm2fY — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 12, 2021

The Chinese Government engages in forced organ harvesting. Ethnic & religious groups,

Tibetans,Uyghurs in death camps, Christians,Falun Gong are all targeted Liver

Kidney

Heart Stop murdering for organs.

It’s a crime against humanity End forced organ harvesting in China,

NOW! pic.twitter.com/jYfepCopIb — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 16, 2021

