NBC News: “Parents think they have the right to control teaching and learning…”

















Author Christina Wyman says, “Parents think they have the right to control teaching and learning because their children are the ones educated. It’s sort of like entering a surgical unit thinking you can interfere with an operation because the patient is your child.”

A better analogy than Wyman’s absurd analogy would be it’s like going in to a car dealership to buy a car and not being allowed to pick out the make or color. Even with the medical analogy, you do have a choice as to whether you get surgery, where you get it, who the doctor will be, and so on.

Far-Left NBC News published the piece from far-Left Wyman titled, “Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don’t get how teaching works.”

Oh, they get how teaching works just fine. It’s not brain surgery. Teaching is having a curriculum and presenting it to children in an interesting way. It’s not indoctrination.

Parents pay the salaries of these teachers and administrators and they have the right to object to an anti-American, racist curriculum as well as books showing a young boy engaged in a sex act with an older man.

Wyman writes:

Parents have always tried to interfere with curricula, as I observed when teaching middle school in the mid-2000s. Even then there was no shortage of parental input about the content of my instruction, from books to test questions. Part of the problem is that parents think they have the right to control teaching and learning because their children are the ones being educated. But it actually (gasp!) doesn’t work that way. It’s sort of like entering a surgical unit thinking you can interfere with an operation simply because the patient is your child.

Parents pay for teachers to teach, not brainwash.

This author went on about teachers having licenses as if they are elite. Have you seen what it takes to get a license? As I said, it’s not brain surgery.

The article shows you where the Left is going. They will brainwash your children, you will pay for it, and you will like it.

The far-Left author’s conclusion is to ignore parents:

Which is why the ceaseless effort of parents and politicians to shape curricula by targeting book selection, the type of history taught in classrooms, and even specific terms used in classrooms should be ignored. These distractions are nothing more than theater, and school boards and administrators should be protecting their teachers — and students — from it rather than bowing to it.

Do not let someone like this convince you that you are too inferior to control indoctrination in schools. It is what this author and NBC News want you to think:

But short of that, parents, community members, and politicians who aren’t qualified to teach should keep their noses out of school curricula. A teacher’s main goal should be to teach children to think for themselves, and parents’ dictating the curriculum interferes with the nurturing of that independence.

That isn’t what they are doing. They are spreading Leftist propaganda in the K-12 school system. NBC put this article in the OPINION section but this is what they want you to believe. Everything they publish has a political angle.

Related















