England to Drop All Mandates – Masks-Vax-Work Mandates, Quarantines, Passports

On Wednesday, prime minister Boris Johnson, who is under enormous pressure, announced vaccine mandates and work restrictions would soon be lifted — in March at the latest.

“People in England will no longer be required to wear face masks anywhere or work from home from next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, adding that scientists believed a wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant had peaked nationally,” Reuters reported.

Self-isolation or “quarantines,” which will expire in March, will be gone in March or sooner.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced an easing of coronavirus restrictions in England amid growing calls from outside — and inside — his party for him to resign over repeated revelations of rule-flouting parties held at his residence and office,” WaPo reported.

Omicron is burning out in England as it has in South Africa. Lockdowners are not happy.

Covid passports are set to be phased out of England. Biden, Fauci, Xi, Klaus will all be beside themselves.

Quite a few Western nations, including the US, want vax passports and even more restrictions.

Johnson believes that the nation’s plummeting Omicron infection numbers and stabilized hospital rates indicate the UK can “safely live with COVID.”

So far, that appears to be clearly the case. It’s milder than the flu and pneumonia I’ve had

Related