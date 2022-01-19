What Gives? 28 Top 100 Songs Are Oldies, New Ones Not Catching on!

Showbiz411 reports that nearly one-third — actually 28 — of the top 100 iTunes are oldies. Some aren’t even Golden Oldies. They want to know what gives.

The late great Ronnie Spector singing “Be My Baby” is back in the top 100, along with several tracks from Credence Clearwater Revival, including “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” at number 17.

Some are from late 90s bands Nickelback and 3 Doors Down.

The strangest entry is the Edison Lighthouse single, “Love Grows Where My Rosemary Goes,” from 1970. That was a one off hit in bubblegum pop history.

Also floating around the top 100 are The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” and Bon Jovi’s “Livin on a Prayer.”

Adele’s new song is frozen at 18, and other new tunes aren’t catching on.

The Weeknd’s new music, released just a week ago. His single, “Sacrifice” is number 80. The album. “Dawn FM,” is falling out of the top 5. This is s shocking collapse after his monster hit, “After Hours,” ran the charts for months and months.

The authors ask what’s going on. Is it an iTunes promotion clogging the chart? Or a lack of interest in current music? Or both?

We’re hoping people are sick of the horrible music and will build on the old favorites. The new music mostly stinks, but that’s my opinion. What do you think?

