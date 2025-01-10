Engoron Replaced, Then Put Back on Trump’s Case

A New York court initially removed Judge Arthur Engoron from a civil fraud case involving former President Donald Trump. President Trump cited allegations of bias. However, within hours, Judge Engoron was reassigned back to the case. This reassignment and subsequent reinstatement occurred in the legal proceedings initiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

This information came from Trump’s legal team, which spoke with Fox News Digital.

Justice Judith McMahon was supposed to replace him.

The lawfare continues.

WATCH: @ScottAdamsSays says that my investigative reporting into Leftist NYC Judge Arthur Engoron and his wife’s anti-Trump twitter posts during the trial is so significant and huge, that it may have just ended President Trump’s NYC Civil Fraud trial. “Congratulations Laura… https://t.co/fBMt1lxMAZ pic.twitter.com/bDlDMXz5ma — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 10, 2023

Sources familiar told Fox News Digital the court sent out an automated email at around 12:45pm on Thursday, notifying the parties that it had assigned New York County Supreme Court Justice Judith McMahon of Staten Island to the case.

But several hours later, at 4:12pm, attorneys on the case received another automated message from the court system notifying them that Judge Arthur Engoron was assigned back to the case.

Trump’s team is understandably very concerned as to the why of the back-and-forth.

Attorney General Letitia James promised to pursue Trump for four years. She ran on the Get Trump ticket. Our New York justice system allows this.

She wants the president to pay half a billion dollars and not be allowed to run his businesses in New York for doing what every real estate developer does. His sons were also penalized.

