Abp. Vigano Responds to Progressive Rev. McElroy Coming to DC

Cardinal McElroy has been sent to D.C. by the Red Pope to become involved in our politics on an ideological level. Archbishop Viganò responded, and he was not pleased.

No sooner did I mention the appointment of San Diego Cardinal McElroy to D.C. when I saw that Progressive McElroy, a Trump critic, said Trump’s deportation policies are “incompatible with Catholic doctrine.”

McElroy said the Catholic Church recognizes a nation’s right to secure its borders, but he doesn’t seem to mean it. Because then, he claimed that large-scale deportations of illegal immigrants would violate the dignity of individuals and Catholic teachings, Breitbart reported.

“We are called always to have a sense of the dignity of every human person. And thus, plans which have been talked about at some levels of having a wider indiscriminate massive deportation across the country would be something that would be incompatible with Catholic doctrine,” McElroy said.

[That contradicts McElroy’s statement that we have a right to secure our borders. Trump said he would deport criminals and terrorists, but whole families have to go so they are not separated.]

McElroy added, “So, we’ll have to see what emerges in the administration.”

[The trafficking of children and women for sex and labor, as well as the trafficking of drugs, also doesn’t align with Catholic doctrine.]

The “mass deportation” of illegal immigrants is a decision that the State can legitimately take, and this is a principle dictated by Natural Law even before positive civil law or Canon Law.

Conversely, the “mass deportation” of illegal immigrants is certainly and indisputably incompatible with the network of pseudo-charitable organizations in the hands of the Bergoglian Hierarchy, the Democratic Party, and the NGOs attributable to George Soros, and with the system of complicity between the deep state and the deep church, both of which are actively engaged in the dissolution of the social, economic, cultural, and religious fabric of the Nations in which they have taken control of the institutions. Stopping illegal immigration would make them lose an inexhaustible source of profit, paid for by citizens’ taxes.

It’s incompatible with the globalist subversive plan.

The “mass deportation” of illegal immigrants is certainly and unquestionably incompatible with the subversive plan of ethnic substitution shared by the globalist elite, because it thwarts it and prevents the creation of the premises for social revolt that are intended lead to a further restriction of fundamental freedoms.

When we hear representatives of the deep church (i.e. the Bergoglian “church”) or the deep state speak, we ought to realize that these people are emissaries of the subversive globalist lobby, and that every word they say is false, because behind an apparently acceptable excuse they actually hide unmentionable criminal purposes.

Let us not be surprised then if “Cardinal” McElroy – appointed by Bergoglio as “Archbishop” of Washington, heir of the serial abuser and right-hand man of the Argentine Jesuit, Theodore McCarrick – is so busy with immigrants, LGBTQ+, the environment, and vaccines: these are the points of the Agenda 2030, which the Bergoglian “church” has been promoting since the Mafia of St. Gallen managed to have a puppet of the World Economic Forum elected “pope.” And let us not be surprised if what the exponents of the deep state and the deep church have in common is corruption, vice, and perversion.

Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò is a frequent critic of the Red Pope, and he was defrocked for it.

